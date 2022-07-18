Skittles manufacturer Mars Inc sued in US over toxic ingredient

A consumer in the United States has sued a candy company over the presence of a “well-known toxin” that makes its candies “unfit for human consumption”.

Jenile Thames from Northern District in California, filed the lawsuit against Mars Inc., which produces Skittles. The rainbow candies are widely available across the world and are popular with children.

Titanium dioxide, one of the ingredients used for the colouring of skittles, has been flagged by regulators as harmful. A court document shows that the company had in February 2016 committed to phase out the chemical due to its known health effect.

The court says that the chemical has a “heightened risk of a host of health effects for which they were unaware stemming from genotoxicity – the ability of a chemical substance to change DNA”.

A press statement promising to phase out the chemical written by the organisation in 2016 is currently unavailable on its official website but other safety organisations lauded them for the step they had taken to get rid of the harmful chemical.

“We are pleased to see that Mars has taken a positive step toward eliminating toxic, unnecessary nanomaterials from its line of food products. We urge the company to speed up the removal of these additives, especially given the grave health concerns associated with titanium dioxide and other nanoparticles,” said a statement from the Centre for Food Safety.

The court faults the organisation for not living up to its word.

“The defendant has flouted its own promise to consumers. More than six years later, the defendant continues to sell the products with titanium dioxide, unbeknownst to reasonable consumers who purchase the products,” said the court document.

In May last year, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) banned the use of titanium dioxide as a food additive following an assessment they had done since 2016.

“A critical element in reaching this conclusion is that we could not exclude genotoxicity concerns after consumption of titanium dioxide particles. After oral ingestion, the absorption of titanium dioxide particles is low, however they can accumulate in the body,” Prof Maged Younes, chair of EFSA’s expert Panel on Food Additives and Flavourings, said in a statement.

A spot-check by the Nation at supermarkets in Nairobi’s central business district confirmed skittles’ availability but the said ingredient is not listed.

The product price ranges from Sh100 to Sh400. The complaint states that the defendant has not fully disclosed the contents of the candy.