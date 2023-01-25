Six suspects in the murder of former Juja MP George Thuo have a case to answer

Six people accused of murdering former Juja MP George Thuo have a case to answer, Nairobi court has ruled.

Justice Roseline Langat-Korir said the prosecution had proved its case against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused are Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, Andrew Karanja Wainaina, Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Esther Ndinda Mulinge, Ruth Wathai Irungu alias Atlanta.

The Prosecution called 30 witnesses and adduced ten exhibits during the trial.

It is alleged that they committed the offence on the night of November 17, 2013 at Porkies Garden Restaurant in Thika Town within Kiambu County with others not before court.

They denied the charge when arraigned in court for plea on January 14, 2014.

"I have considered the prosecution case and l'm satisfied that accused persons have a case to answer and each is placed on their defence," ruled judge Korir.

The defence lawyers said the accused will give sworn evidence. The hearing of defence is scheduled to start on February 14.

Prosecution witnesses included a pathologist who conducted a postmortem in South Africa. Others were Thuo's widow.

The investigating officer Maxwel Otieno testified that Thuo was poisoned through drinks at Porkies bar in Thika town.

Mr Otieno told Justice Korir detectives took bottles of Tusker beer and the clothes which the deceased was wearing to the Government Chemistry where the result revealed that Thuo was poisoned.

He said that Dr Peter Ndegwa, who conducted a postmortem on Thuo's body, informed him that the deceased was poisoned and that he died due to excessive bleeding.

The officer told the court he interviewed all the accused persons and found that from their own statements, there was a possibility that they took part in the alleged poison.

He said that Thuo was served with three bottles of beer at the bar.

Postmortem report indicated that Thuo was poisoned.

Andrew Gachii, a consultant pathologist and forensic specialist, told the court that Thuo died from haemorrhagic gastroenteritis caused by poisoning.

He said he participated in the joint postmortem on behalf of the family, alongside government pathologist Ndegwa.