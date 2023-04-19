Six charged with conspiring with ISIS in DR Congo to plot a terror attack

Six Kenyans have been charged with conspiring with ISIS terrorist group in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry out a terrorist attack in the country.

Mr Ramadhani Kazungu Karisa, Mr Mohamed Mwakalo, Mr Jambia Mohamed Tezi, Mr Ali Mkulu Nganzi, Mr Athumani Hassan Mwasera and Mr Shabban Bakari Tsuma allegedly conspired with the terrorists in what could have turned into a bloody attack in the country.

The charge sheet presented before a Kwale court indicates that the conspiracy took place on different dates between March 20 and 25, in Likoni, Mombasa and in Kirewe-Mirihini, Kwale county.

Court documents indicate that being persons in Kenya, the suspects conspired with an ISIS terrorist group in DR Congo, to carry out a terrorist act in the country.

Mr Kazungu was further charged with being in possession of articles connected with an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The court was told that the suspect was found with a mobile phone that had eight video footage used in radicalisation, which are articles used to instigate the commission of terrorist acts.

One of the video footage was captioned Mujahideen in Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq-chechnya while another was labelled Alkatai Mgolis to Lamu. Another video clip was captioned "There is no protection except by Eeman or aman", which the State argues are meant for radicalisation and instigation of a terrorist act.

Mr Mwasera, Mr Jambia and Mr Nganzi were additionally charged with preparation to commit a felony.

The state alleges that the three suspects were on March 20, found preparing to attack police officers manning Sagalato and Marere roadblock and rob off their weapons.

Mr Kazungu , Mr Mwasera and Mr Mwasera were also charged with the offence of radicalisation.

The charge sheet reads that the three suspects while in Likoni, promoted an extreme belief namely "There is no protection except by eeman or aman, for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence to advance a religious change by killing or executing Muslim non-believers also known as "Kafir"

Mr Nganzi and Mr Jambia are further accused of the collection or provision of property, funds or service for the commission of a terrorist act.

The state alleges that the suspects, being riders of two motorcycles without number plates, provided transport services having reasonable grounds to believe that such service would be used for the commission of a terrorist act.

Mr Tsuma was also charged with authorizing a meeting for the purpose of committing an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. He is accused that on March 20, at Likoni Kiteje area, he authorize Mr Kazungu, Mr Jeilani, Mr Aburita Mohamed, Mr Abuyasir and Mr Abu Aziz to hold a meeting in his house, for the purpose of organizing the commission of a terrorist act.

Mr Kazungu, Mr Tsuma, Mr Jeilani and Mr Aburita were also charged with the offence of organising, facilitating in organising or facilitating a meeting in support of a terrorist group.

The state alleges that the four suspects organised or assisted in organising a meeting knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the agenda of the meeting was to collect funds in furtherance of the activities of a terrorist group, with Mr Tsuma as the leader, Mr Aburita being the spokesperson, Mr Kazungu the assistant group leader and Mr Jeilin being the treasurer of the group.

The meeting for fundraising is alleged to have taken place on or before March 25 in Likoni.

Mr Mwasera was also charged with the offence of giving false information to the police, where he is alleged to have identified himself as Athumani Hassan Mwasera, whereas his identity card showed his name as Athumani Hamisi Mapengo.

He was also charged with being in possession of articles connected with an offence under the Prevention of terrorism act.

The charge sheet indicates that the suspect was found in possession of four video footage, which the state alleges are used in radicalisation and instigation of the commission of terrorist acts.

The suspects have denied the offences. They have been remanded pending a bond ruling on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions' application to deny them bond.

The case will be mentioned on April 21.