Sites in Kisumu, Vihiga get Google Plus codes

Kisumu county and Google have completed the first phase of mapping and assigning Plus codes to homes, businesses and amenities across the city.

Google has created a comprehensive system of locating properties that will make it easier for travellers to find their way around the lakeside city.

Ms Jacqueline Rajuai, market lead for Plus Code, said 22,000 buildings had been identified and labelled in blue platters.

“The address system uses Google Plus codes and makes it easy for anyone with an Android device to navigate around the city and find locations for places that don’t have streets or roads,” she said.

The codes were showcased to delegates attending the ninth Africities Summit at Jomo Kenyatta stadium in Kisumu.

Ms Rajuai said the plan has been extended to Mbale, Luanda, Majengo, Mudete and Chavakali in neighbouring Vihiga county, where 20,000 addresses have been set up.

Plus is a simple code consisting of letters and numerals combined with a location, for example, PRG6+QC Nairobi or VQX7+P2J Kisumu.

Ms Rajuai said the second phase to start in June would be extended to cover 60,000 properties.

In Africa, Google Plus Codes is working with Gambia, South Africa and Somalia to enhance finding locations for places that do not have addresses.