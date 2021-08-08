Simba Arati returns senator’s ‘lost’ iPhone

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati recently handed back to a senator his iPhone 12 promax, which the senator had lost when youths turned on him on recently. The senator had hosted two senior politicians in a city church for a service but had to flee when the youths turned on them for supposedly insulting ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The senator did not just lose his phone but his car was also damaged. When handing him the iPhone, our mole says, Arati reportedly told the senator not to attack the ODM leader.

Politician ‘discovers’ how to hide trysts

A politician from Tana River County has ‘discovered’ a way to hide his sexual escapades. The man, who lives in an upmarket city estate has no problem driving regularly to Kasarani where his mpango wa kando resides, sometimes accompanied by a bodyguard and driver. Our mole says a year ago, the mistress was forced to call the governor to come and rescue her driver who had been arrested for driving a Mercedes Benz with fake number plates. Soon the car was discarded and she was gifted a brand new Chrysler Cayenne

Chinese military tender raises eyebrows

The Chinese influence in Kenya and the region continues to grow even as eyebrows are raised about the Asian giant in Africa. Recently, a Kenyan security agency awarded a Chinese company a Sh3.1 billion tender to supply bullet making materials.

The local agency awarded the Beijing-based company the lucrative tender despite protests from some of the potential suppliers who claimed they would have offered better and lower prices than the winner of the dealer. The materials to be supplied include assorted powder, primers, brass strips, links, copper clad steel, ingots and carbide tools.

School burdens parents with levies

Just what amount of financial burden should parents bear to ensure that their children get education? If not being harassed to pay school fees, it’s other levies lumped into that fees structure. One case involves a secondary school in Kakamega where during the institution’s parents’ day for Form Four candidates held on August 6, it was announced that parents pay an extra Sh1,000 each on top of the fees for the teachers.

During the meeting, it was made clear the Sh500 will go into buying the teachers lunch, teas and bus fare. The other Sh500 is to buy alcohol for those who drink. This is notwithstanding that the teachers are paid salaries by the government or Board of Management.

Aspirant gets ‘human sacrifice’ offer

An aspiring politician in Siaya County is reporting that he was approached last weekend by a witchdoctor who dropped hints about human sacrifice in exchange for gaining likeability. The witchdoctor claimed to have given powers to a number of politicians and was ready to induct the young aspirant into the “club”. Shocked, the politician told Talk of Town that much as he craves the powers the man claimed to give — that of being liked regardless of what you say or do — he is sticking to his Christian beliefs that discourage murder.

Balala presser flouts Covid protocols

There were murmurs in the press corps last week during a press briefing at the Ministry of Tourism headquarters, which Cabinet secretary Najib Balala addressed. Journalists were uncomfortable when they arrived to find a full boardroom with the CS complete with all the departmental heads and other junior staff.

What irked the media, was the failure to adhere to social distancing and the more than 40 journalists were forced to cram in the boardroom. With the ministry being the face of Kenya tourism, journalists were concerned that the CS was not putting into practice all Health ministry guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19.