Simba Arati returns senator’s ‘lost’ iPhone

iPhone 12 promax

iPhone 12 promax.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Talk of the Town

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati recently handed back to a senator his iPhone 12 promax, which the senator had lost when youths turned on him on recently. The senator had hosted two senior politicians in a city church for a service but had to flee when the youths turned on them for supposedly insulting ODM leader Raila Odinga.

