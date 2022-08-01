The silent exit of Kenya’s celebrated fossil hunter Kamoya Kimeu

Had Kamoya Kimeu not discovered the ‘Turkana Boy’, the story of human evolution would have remained empty for millions of years.

In most of the documentaries and newspaper articles about the discoveries made by Kamoya in Eastern Africa, credit goes elsewhere – mostly to Richard Leakey.

When Riley Black was, for instance, reviewing the film Becoming Human, he found it odd that Kamoya was never mentioned by name for a documentary that centred on Turkana Boy.

“Instead the lion’s share of the credit for the discovery of the skeleton is given to Richard and Meave Leakey, for whom Kimeu was working at the time. Experienced and skilled field workers in Africa are too often denied the credit they deserve,” he lamented.

Interestingly, Leakey was not even in Turkana when Kamoya made the discovery. Yet even the National Geographic, in various articles, says it was found by the “Leakey team”.

Discovered in 1984 on the banks of Nariokotome River, this fossil of a young boy is the most complete skeleton of an early man ever found on earth. Previously, the most complete skeleton was known as “Lucy” which had been discovered in Ethiopia.

When he died last week, Kamoya Kimeu went without any celebration, yet it will take years before anyone in the world ever matches his record in uncovering fossils.

Kenya's oldest fossil researcher Kamoya Kimeu at the convocation ceremony, with Maeve Leakey, receiving an honorary doctorate degree Leakey.



Photo credit: Turkana Basin Institute

He was poor and his family had to seek help from researchers who paid for his hospital bills. Yet, his finds have seen the country generate millions of shillings from researchers who have always turned up at the National Museums to study human evolution.

Left to the imagination

Turkana Boy answered many questions that were always left to the imagination of archaeologists and palaeontologists who had spent years scouting for elusive answers in the East African Rift valley, where nature had preserved the history of mankind beneath layers of volcanic ashes and sediments.

So important was Kimeu’s find that in 1985, he was awarded the National Geographic Society La Gorce Medal by US President Ronald Reagan at a function at the White House.

The science world also named two fossils species in his honour and now, in the palaeontology journals you come across the name Kamoyapithecus hamiltoni and Cercopithecoides kimeui.

At the Kenya National Museums, Kamoya’s find is simply known as KNM-WT 15000.

Initially, it was thought to belong to Homo erectus, the uplight man, but it was later – after a lot of controversy – assigned to an extinct type of human now known as Homo ergaster.

A similar skull of a Homo ergaster had been found on the eastern banks of Lake Turkana in 1975 and is believed to have shaped the more sophisticated stone hand-axes that have been discovered in several sites in northern Kenya. It is not clear why this species disappeared from the face of the earth.

In the world of fossil hunters, Kamoya is the most celebrated Kenyan and had been recruited into practice by the late Louis and Mary Leakey. They worked together in the 1960 expedition in Tanzania’s Olduvai Gorge. He would later continue working with Richard Leakey and his wife Meave Leakey.

It was during this time that he learnt excavation techniques, stratigraphy and osteology. He was talented in distinguishing various skeletal parts and assigning them to different species despite his limited academic background.

“Kimeu’s discoveries have not only been numerous; they have also been incredibly important to the study of palaeoanthropology,” one researcher remarked.

His first major find was in 1964 when he found a two-million -year-old fossil near Lake Natron in Tanzania, which was used by Louis Leakey to advance his theory about human evolution.

Some four years later, while in the company of Richard Leakey in the Omo valley of Ethiopia, Kamoya had yet another intriguing find. This time, it was a Homo sapiens that was dated 130,000 years old. By then no such skull of a modern man had been found and it had been assumed that Homo sapiens could have appeared on earth some 60,000 years earlier. With this find, Kamoya had pushed prehistory back by 70,000 years.

Paleontologist Kamoya Kimeu labelling fossils after field work. He is set to be awarded a honorary doctorate degree from the Case Western Reserve University in the United States in an event scheduled for May 30, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

Most of the fossils attributed to Richard Leakey were discovered by Kamoya. While the discovery of the Turkana Boy remains the most important find, Kamoya had in 1973 led what was known as the Hominid Gang into the terrains of Lake Turkana and turned up more than 20 important fossils during that season.

Talking point

This is the period that the team found what is known as KNM-ER 1813, which was a proto-human species with a small brain. Dated between 1.8 and 1.9 million years, this skull resembled some South African species and became the talking point among palaeontologists after Richard Leakey classified it as a Homo habilis.

Born in 1940, Kamoya – who was once appointed curator of prehistoric sites in Kenya – was arguably the most successful fossils hunter in the world.