Sidian Bank, Strathmore University sign deal to support health care service providers

Sidian Bank has partnered with Strathmore Business School’s Managing Healthcare Business Program (MHB). The deal will entail the provision of funding to health care service providers and other players within the value chain.

The partnership complements the government’s affordable universal healthcare agenda from a private sector perspective.

The Managing Healthcare Business Program within Strathmore University Business School focuses on healthcare businesses and capacity building to business owners and managers. It enables them to run their businesses sustainably. The programme has been running from 2017, with an alumni database of 200+ healthcare businesses.

Sidian Bank, an SME focused mid-tier lender, offers customised, flexible and integrated solutions for both business customers and their staff.

This collaboration creates a strategic opportunity for the bank to support health care service providers.

Speaking during the MOU signing in Nairobi on Monday, Sidian Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Chege Thumbi said: “The bank has always been keen on supporting entrepreneurs through tailor-made financial solutions that suit their business needs. This partnership is a testament of our dedication to support SMEs in all sectors of the economy.”

He added: “Through our collaborative efforts with Strathmore Business School, we intend to equip entrepreneurs in the health sector with technical know-how to build their capacity and address the challenge of collateral shortfall. This will enable them to equip and expand their healthcare facilities to adequately serve the community.

Dr. George Njenga - Founding Dean, Strathmore University Business School said the new partnership will enable the two institutions to complement the government’s health vision under the Big Four Agenda.