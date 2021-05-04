Baby Dolline Mokeira
Sick baby died after police blocked taxi at curfew roadblock 

By  Benson Ayienda

  • The child’s grandfather hired a taxi to take the baby and her mother, 16, to the hospital about 25km away.
  • They were stopped some minutes after 10pm and questioned why taxi was operating past curfew hours.


Police in Keroka have come under fire following the death of a four-month-old baby whose family believes could have been avoided had they not been blocked at a curfew roadblock in Nyamira County.

