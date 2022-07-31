Magoha: Sicheki bully whose mouth guitar sounds out of tune

Education Cabinet Secretary George Albert Omore Magoha is used to bullying his way in and out of situations. And old habits die hard.

So when Magoha went to break ground for the construction of a classroom at Pumwani Boys Secondary School in Nairobi, he was in his element. Maybe that is why the bully side came out.

The good professor not only broke ground for the construction but also broke the rules of engagement with the media and the public when he ethnically profiled a journalist. The young TV reporter had asked the CS a question and instead of him answering, he verbally attacked her, demanding to know where she came from.

“I come from Nairobi,” she calmly answered. “Where in Nairobi? How do I know I’m not talking to al-Shabaab?” the CS crudely retorted at the journo, who is of Somali descent.

Shockingly, some government officials accompanying him laughed at the humiliation of the young lady who was only doing her job.

At the end of his unprovoked vitriol, the man from Yala also broke the hearts of many who hold him in high esteem for heading the ministry charged with shaping Kenya’s future, through education.

Social media came hard on the man, who holds the bragging rights of having one of Kenya’s most voluminous CVs and likes to question whether people ‘went to school’, accusing him of having an unschooled mindset.

In Pumwani, Prof Magoha must have felt at home and retreated to his youthful wayward ways. It is the school that his former band leader, Ochieng’ Kabaselleh, attended.

Young Magoha, son of Magoha (as he prefers referring to himself) was a member of the L’Ochestre Lunna Success De La Capital where he played the bass guitar. He went with the stage name Omore Joji.

No-nonsense youth

Kabaselleh founded the band while still a student. Legend has it that the super-talented band leader loved Magoha Omore Joji so much, for even then, he was a no-nonsense youth, rarely smiled and his bass guitar knew as much. The lanky boy was also a well-known gang leader and toughie in Eastlands.

“It is true that I grew up in Eastlands as one of the tough guys there. I used to be the deputy commander of a gang called Sicheki (no wonder he hardly smiles or laughs). We used to have skirmishes with other groups at Ololo (Kaloleni) and Makongeni,” Magoha recently confessed.

A few blocks away from Pumwani is Starehe Boys Centre that the young Omore Joji joined and was forced to give up his love of the bass guitar.

However, (by his own admission) even under the strict tutelage of the iconic Geoffrey Griffin and Patrick Shaw, the famed crime buster who doubled up as deputy director, mischievous Magoha Omore Joji would still sneak out of school.

The CS has a penchant for putting his foot in the mouth in the most innocuous of situations. In 2020, he was captured in a viral video that showed him insulting and publicly humiliating Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka Mbaka.

“Nikisema wewe ni mjinga ni uongo? (If I say that you are a fool, would I be lying?) You are talking about the report, I'm talking about what is here," an angry Prof Magoha says.

"Sir, we have noted. We're working on it."

"Unaweza enda! (You can leave!) Get away from this meeting! Wewe ni mjinga kabisa! (You're a complete fool)!"

He was forced to eat humble pie after protests from Education officials.

Petty tribalism

Whereas he ought to weigh and utter his words with the precision of a surgeon, the urologist often gets his scalpel chopping the wrong way and leaves him with egg on his face. He throws caution and the Starehe motto to the wind. The school motto then was “To mould a whole man ardent in piety towards God, strong in patriotism and not petty tribalism, devoted to duty, willingness to go an extra mile, courageous in adversity, peaceful at temper, not a coward, protector of the weak, prudent in decision-making, temperament and honourable.”

Prof Magoha is known for reminding anyone who cares to listen that he is only answerable to God and President Uhuru Kenyatta. He has been accused of arrogance and being a lone-ranger in his management style. On the material day, before his faux pas, he was in his element. "I will serve His Excellency till death do us part, and death is in almost three weeks," declared the urologist who has researched and published widely on Viagra.

Prof Magoha makes most of the verbal indiscretions on the field trips that he appears not to just avoid. As he serves his last few days before another government takes over, Prof Magoha might consider scaling down the inspection trips for they do not impress the Auditor-General, too.