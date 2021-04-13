File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Shortage of vital Covid-19 gargling solution hits Kenya

logo (1)

By  Leon Lidigu

The world breathed a collective sigh of relief late last year when British researchers said that over-the-counter mouthwashes could kill coronavirus.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Blaise Compaore to be tried for Thomas Sankara murder

  2. Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction

  3. 3 counties move to protect land near Konza City

  4. Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands $900m

  5. Kenya records 26 more Covid deaths, 239 ICU cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.