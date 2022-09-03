Shortage of fresh produce hits Nakuru ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Ahead of the judgement by the Supreme Court on the presidential petition on Monday, anxiety has gripped Nakuru residents which has negatively impacted businesses.

Some of the residents who spoke to Sunday Nation said since the disputed presidential results were announced by Independent Electoral Boundary Commission (IEBC) last month their businesses' profits have been dipping by the day.

"It is as if people are waiting for the judgement to spend money because on a good day at the end of the month I sell goods worth Sh20,000. This is the week I pay my bills comfortably to my creditors without struggling a lot," said Ms Jemimah Kiarie a household goods trader in Shabab on the outskirts of Nakuru City.

She continued: "There is a lot of anxiety since the contested presidential elections outcome were announced. Most of my customers are hawkers who come and buy and sell the goods at a profit but they are returning most of the items that they pick from my shop because customers are not coming to town."

A cereal seller in Nakuru City said that most of the cereals that she buys from the neighbouring country namely Uganda and Tanzania are not moving as fast as they used to.

"The cereals are now piled up in my stores as the buyers are few unlike before the election where there was panic buying and I did a good business. But since IEBC announced the results and declared William Ruto as President-elect, many produce are not moving as fast as they used to be," said Ms Catherine Kagwima.

Wait-and-see-attitude

The fresh produce inflows at Wakulima market have been hit hard as most of the traders adopt a wait-and-see attitude.

Many have been feeling a little uneasy about what is going to happen after the Monday judgement and are no longer supplying the market with enough produce.

"The price of basic produce like fresh vegetables, tomatoes and maize have skyrocketed. This stalemate should end on Monday. The price of 2kg of tomatoes is Sh300 against last month's price of Sh200," lamented Mr Stanley Njogu a customer at] Wakulima Market.

"I get sweet potatoes from Kisumu but traders are no longer delivering the produce in large quantities as they used to do. We're getting piecemeal delivery and this has affected my business and my customers are daily complaining," said Ms Pamela Akinyi a trader at Wakulima market in Nakuru City.

As the anxiety continues some businessmen in the Industrial Area with massive stores for cereals and flour and other goods have intensified security around their business premises by reinforcing them with steel doors and increasing security guards.