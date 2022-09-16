Shofco boss Kenned Odede appointed to key American aid agency committee

The United States Government has appointed renowned Kenyan social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede to the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid (ACVFA).

The committee, which is now under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was first established in the aftermath of World War II, playing an important role in shaping the US approach to international development.

This is another major feather in Mr Odede’s cap, coming less than two years after the Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) founder and CEO hosted USAID boss Samantha Power at the inaugural World Communities Forum (WCF).

The forum brought together high-profile development experts such as Chelsea Clinton, Darren Walker, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Cecile Richards who listened and learnt about grassroots solutions from community-based leaders.

At the forum, Dr Odede challenged Ms Power and the other leaders to invest more in community-led solutions.

As a result, USAID has committed 25 per cent of its resources to local organisations.

The powerful ACVFA, which will serve for three years, includes leading experts representing non-governmental organisations, the private sector, academia and civil society from across the globe.

Internationally recognised

“The committee’s new membership is comprised of internationally recognised leaders representing a broad range of sectors who will support the agency’s mission and goals by advising on key development challenges and priorities.