New building code targets shoddy developers

Collapsed building Kinoo

The Draft National Building Code, 2020, developed by the Ministry of Transport, Housing and Public Works, seeks to prevent buildings from collapsing and save lives and property.

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Are you a public or private developer who defies building regulations? You risk being charged Sh2 million or spending six months in prison if new building by-laws are approved.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.