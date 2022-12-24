Shock as three workers suffocate inside Athi River cooking oil factory

Three people died on Friday at Golden Africa Kenya Ltd’s Athi River plant, in what colleagues claim is a disregard of procedures and lack of proper working conditions at the plant.

Stephen Okoth, Kelong Mathew Kiprotich and James Wanjala went in to clean a soak pit with sludge in it when they suffocated.

The Nation further established that the next of kin of the victims are yet to be officially contacted by the firm. However, the distraught relatives, who have learnt of the incident, could not speak to the media.

Okoth went in first. Then he cried out for help. The other two went in to assist him, but none of them came out alive.

Their bodies were taken to Machakos Level 4 Hospital mortuary. Athi River Sub County Police Commander Mary Njoki confirmed the incident.

The men died at the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) section, which consists of a series of big waste collection tanks. The tanks hold waste temporarily before they are treated and disposed of. The sludge is treated periodically, at least once every six months.

The cleaning is done either manually or the more expensive mechanical method.

When done manually, it is a risky affair that should be closely supervised, and necessary equipment that includes oxygen tanks and masks should be used. The victims did not have the safety equipment with them, alleged their colleagues, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the press.

“The company did not provide them with the needed equipment. Ideally, the sludge should be opened at least 24 hours before anyone is allowed in,” said one of the workers.

“This was a hurried process. Neither permission from the internal safety department was sought, nor the equipment provided. They were forced to go in without the necessary equipment partly because the company was closing for festivities the very day and would resume operations on January 5, 2023,” the colleague added.

Golden Africa Kenya Ltd (GAKL) is the parent company of Pika cooking oil, Avena cooking oil, Zenta bar soap and Super Sapa bar soaps among other products.

The company’s general manager was not immediately available to comment.