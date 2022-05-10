Shock as three die in suspected pact suicide at Embakasi hotel

Three people who had booked a single hotel room were found dead in a hotel in Pipeline, Nairobi yesterday in what the police suspect to be a suicide pact.

The trio, a man identified as Boniface Muchiri, 28, Phillip Murefu Simiyu, 63, and an unidentified lady were found lying lifeless at a booked room in Chairman’s Lounge while holding each other from their shoulders with their lips held firmly together.

Police records show that it was Mr Muchiri who booked the three to the hotel room at around 12:35 am on Monday.

However, a room attendant identified as Caroline Mbulwa smelt a rat when the three failed to check out the next morning and when they did not respond to her frequent knocks on their door by 2pm, she knew something was amiss.

She informed her boss of the situation who then forwarded the matter to the police at the nearby Kware Police Station.

The police rushed to the hotel where the room still remained locked from inside.

“Entry to the room was gained through breaking of door panels and lifeless bodies of two males and a female were found lying on the bed holding each other from the shoulders and their lips held firmly to each other,” the police report said.

This case was, however a peculiar one with the police noting that there were neither signs of struggle whatsoever nor injuries inflicted on the victims.

Upon searching the room, two identity cards bearing the names of Mr Muchiri and Mr Simiyu were retrieved from the scene.