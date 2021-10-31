Teddy bear
Shock as one-year-old baby is given to man as future bride

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Grandfather took the bizarre action after the baby's teen mother was rescued early marriage.
  • The teenage student is said to have broken down uncontrollably when she learnt that her child was given away.

The friction between culture and child rights laws is nothing new. But giving away a one-year-old granddaughter to a man thought to be in his 50s to raise as a “future wife” is a shocking decision even for the most rooted of traditionalists.

