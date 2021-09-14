Shock as doctors use head lice drug to treat Covid-19 patients

Ivermectin.

A health worker displays a box containing a bottle of Ivermectin. 

Photo credit: AFP
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu  &  Elizabeth Ojina

Kenyan doctors are still using Ivermectin, a drug meant for head lice, to treat Covid-19 patients, even after it was declared unfit for human use by the national pharmaceutical regulator.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.