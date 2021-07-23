Aggrey Muchelule
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Shock, anger in Judiciary after arrest of two judges

By  Steve Otieno  &  Richard Munguti

Detectives on Thursday caused a scene that rocked the legal fraternity to the core, when they arrested and questioned two High Court judges for hours without revealing their crimes.

