Shikuku’s son faces forgery charges over Raila signature

Emmanuel Noel Osyle Shikuku, a son of former Butere MP Martin Shikuku, is in trouble.

Not only has his authority to manage the former MP’s assets been revoked, but the High Court has now recommended that the Shikuku scion be prosecuted for forging signatures of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and environmentalist Richard Leakey to gain an upper hand in a vicious succession battle.

Justice Aggrey Muchelule had in February granted Emmanuel authority to manage the Shikuku estate on the strength of a will allegedly witnessed by Mr Odinga and Mr Leakey, and which left all assets to the former Butere MP’s first family.

But the latter case fell before another judge, Thande Mugure, who has now found that Mr Leakey disowning his signature on the disputed document is reason enough to declare the will a forgery.

Under Kenyan law, a will must be witnessed by at least two individuals. The two individuals must see the person preparing a will sign the document.

As Mr Leakey said he had never witnessed any will signed by Mr Shikuku, Emmanuel’s claim fell apart legally.

Forgery charges

Justice Mugure has ordered the High Court family division’s deputy registrar to give a copy of the ruling and the will that Emmanuel presented in court to Mr Haji, whom she said should look into the possibility of initiating forgery charges against the Shikuku son.

“…In view of the foregoing it would appear to me that the document which the respondent (Emmanuel) passed off as the will of the deceased is a forgery. Under the penal code, the uttering of a false document as the respondent herein has done, is a criminal offence that renders him liable for prosecution,” Justice Thande said in the Friday ruling.

“The deputy registrar is directed to furnish the Director of Public Prosecutions with a certified copy of this ruling together with the purported will with a view to considering initiating criminal proceedings against Emmanuel Noel Osyle Shikuku,” she added.

Interestingly, when Emmanuel first moved to court, he stated that Mr Shikuku died without a will, before returning to present the contested document.

In the will presented in court, Mr Shikuku seemed to have left all his assets to the children he had with his first wife, Dolly Achieng.

With Dolly, the politician had four children – Emmanuel, Sylvano, Lucy and Martina. Martina died in 2016.

Emmanuel last year filed an application seeking to implement the will, which named him as the executor.

In the application Emmanuel claimed that his father authored a letter on September 16, 1996 that dictated how assets worth millions would be distributed.

The document stated that Emmanuel would inherit his father’s 100-acre land in Kiminini with all the developments and livestock, while other properties would be shared with the other children from the marriage with Dolly Achieng.

On February 23, 2021 Justice Muchelule issued a grant of probate to Emmanuel, meaning the Shikuku son would be in charge of executing the will.

But it would emerge that Emmanuel had not consulted his siblings from other marriages that Mr Shikuku had.

Mr Shikuku had three wives – Dolly Achieng’ Shikuku, Frida Nafuna Shikuku and Beverlyn Ongecha Ngaah – and 16 children. Beverlyn, Dolly and six children have since died.

Two weeks after Justice Muchelule’s decision, Mr Shikuku’s only surviving widow Frida filed an application in court claiming that the rest of the family had been locked out of the court proceedings that were based on a forged will.

Frida was supported by Mr Shikuku’s children – Jacob, Stephen, Martha and Jacinta – who added that Emmanuel only informed them of the court proceedings after securing orders favourable to him before Justice Muchelule.

Emmanuel had in February threatened to evict his stepmother, Frida, from the family’s 100-acre farm in Kiminini after obtaining authority to temporarily manage Mr Shikuku’s estate.

Justice Thande, however, issued orders stopping Emmanuel from taking such action until she had determined the application filed by Frida and the other four Shikuku children.

Several loopholes

On Friday, Justice Thande struck Emmanuel from management of Mr Shikuku’s vast estate and replaced him with other children – Stephen and Martha – who will now be in charge of the politician’s assets until the court appoints substantive administrators.

Emmanuel neither appeared in court after his stepmother and stepsiblings challenged Justice Muchelule’s orders, nor did he file a response to their application.

Justice Thande pointed out several loopholes in the will Emmanuel presented in court.

First off, the judge held that no competent advocate would prepare a will on a law firm’s letterhead, and that the language used in the document could not have come from a lawyer.

“Secondly, no advocate would entitle a will, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN. The language in the document is not that of a lawyer. Notably, the respondent (Emmanuel) did not respond to the application. The claims by the applicants therefore remain uncontroverted. All these factors cast doubt on the authenticity of the will,” Justice Mugure ruled.

Justice Mugure added that even if the will had indeed been prepared by Mr Shikuku and that Mr Odinga’s signature on the document were legitimate, it would still be invalid as Mr Leakey could not be considered a witness.

Lawyers representing Frida and the other children had written to Mr Leakey and Mr Odinga seeking to find out whether the two witnessed the document being signed.

Court proceedings seen by the Nation indicate that Mr Odinga had not responded to Frida and the other children by the time Justice Mugure was delivering her ruling on the dispute.

“It is clear to the court that the respondent obtained the grant fraudulently by the making of a false statement, to wit that the deceased was survived by only four children. The respondent also obtained the grant by concealment from the court the fact that the deceased was survived by a widow and other children, something that was material to the case,” the judge said.

Written will

“The grant of probate of written will issued to Emmanuel Noel Osyle Shikuku on February 23, 2021 is here by revoked. Fresh grant of letters of administration of the estate of Joseph Martin Shikuku Oyondi is hereby issued to Stephen Ashiembi Shikuku and Martha Shikuku,” she added.

Other than the 100-acre Kiminini land, Mr Shikuku also owned a three-bedroom maisonette in Olympic Estate, Kibra, and a four-bedroom house in Butere. He also had a house in South C, Nairobi.

He also owned two units in Oyster Apartments along Lavington’s Riverside Drive. His securities portfolio only had an undisclosed number of shares in Kenya Power.

He had two bank accounts at Gulf African Bank and a similar number at Standard Chartered Bank. He held other accounts at Barclays Bank (Absa) and Dubai Bank.

While the account balances are not listed in court papers, an audit of Dubai Bank after its collapse in 2015 revealed that Shikuku had a Sh14.9 million balance.