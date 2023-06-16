Shem Ochuodho sues AU commission, its boss over suspension

A suspended member of the African Union's Economic, Social and Cultural Council (Ecosocc), Dr Shem Odongo Ochuodho, has sued the AU Commission and its chairman, Moussa Faki, for allegedly violating his rights and freedoms after he was forced out of office.

In a petition filed at the High Court in Nairobi, Dr Ochuodho is challenging his suspension, saying it was flawed and unprocedural.

He also alleges corruption and misappropriation of funds at the Ecosocc secretariat.

"The petitioner, together with other members of Ecosocc, has continuously complained to the African Union Commission about the way the Ecosocc secretariat has been managed, including corruption, misappropriation of funds, misrepresentation, disrespect to Ecosocc leaders and obstruction of the reform agenda in the Ecosocc system," says Dr Ochuodho.

He is a former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Shem Ochuodho, former Rangwe Member of Parliament.

He was suspended indefinitely in June 2022, along with six other members of the council, for what the AU said was a breach of its code of ethics and conduct.

Dr Ochuodho's alleged misconduct included "illegal convening of the General Assembly and destabilisation of Ecosocc and inappropriate behaviour", according to the AU's press statement of June 28, 2022.

The AU said it suspended the officials after internal investigations found them guilty of misconduct and violation of AU legal norms.

Others suspended are Abozer Elligai Elmana (Sudanese), Abdurrahman Mokhtar (Libyan), Roll Stephane Ngomat (Gabonese), El Hacene Abdallah Bah Mbareck (Mauritanian), Tunji Asaolu (Nigerian) and John Oba (Nigerian).

Ecosocc is a consultative body made up of various social and professional groups from AU member states. Its purpose is to provide an opportunity for African civil society organisations (CSOs) to play an active role in contributing to the principles, policies and programmes of the AU.

In his court papers, Dr Ochuodho argues that his voice for reform and corrective action has been hijacked from addressing the issues that tarnish the name, reputation and integrity of the African Union as a whole and Ecosocc.

He alleges that the AU Commission, the Ecosocc Standing Committee, the Ecosocc Secretariat and Mr Faki, who are listed as respondents in the case, have attempted to silence his reform agenda.

"The alleged ‘misconduct’ even goes to the extent of falsifying facts admittedly acknowledged by the commission itself, such as the appointment of Ms Evalyne Joe, who was appointed along with other consultants, which was singled out as misconduct committed by the petitioner. However, this was a gross ignorance of the facts in order to allege 'misconduct' against the petitioner," said Dr Ochuodho's lawyers, MMA Law LLP Advocates.

The lawyers add that Mr Faki has no power to sanction the elected members of the council.

"The Statute and Rules of Procedure of Ecosocc do not give the Office of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission or any other organ of the African Union the power to sanction the elected members or leadership of Ecosocc. The Statute and Rules of Procedure do not give the African Union Commission any authority to act on behalf of the Ecosocc General Assembly," the lawyers said.

They also claim that on two occasions, a two-thirds majority of Ecosocc's General Assembly members signed petitions calling for the convening of ordinary and extraordinary general assemblies, and that both were ignored or rejected by the secretariat.

The lawyers contend that the suspension of Dr Ochuodho was flawed because Ecosocc's disciplinary committee was not involved in investigating the alleged misconduct, as required by the statutes and rules of procedure.

"Four of the five members of the Disciplinary Committee have written to reject and object to this irregular action by the AU Commission," the lawyers said.

In addition, Dr Ochuodho never received a formal warning notice prior to the decision to sanction him.

According to Dr Ochuodho, "the problems plaguing the African Union in general and Ecosocc in particular are caused by a few individuals in the council’s secretariat and the AU Commission who, acting with total impunity, have hijacked Ecosocc and undermined the purpose for which it was established by the heads of state and government".

The case will come up for hearing on July 19, 2023, before Justice Hedwig Ong'udi at the High Court in Nairobi.