She fled the Nazis and lived to help the poor

We would not be bringing you this story had a 16-year-old girl been denied permission to enter Sweden from Germany when Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime were carrying out the Final Solution – a diabolic mission to exterminate Jews.

Children were allowed to leave the Third Reich – as Hitler’s Germany was known then – but grown-ups faced countless challenges and millions, including the girl’s parents, became part of the numbers that made up the Holocaust.

We would also not be writing this had that girl not grown to be a drama teacher willing to help strangers, just like she was helped after fleeing Germany.

When she heard about a programme sponsoring the education of needy children across the globe, she quickly joined.

Ms Hilde Back was then connected to a boy from a poverty stricken background in Githunguri, present-day Kiambu county.

The boy was having a hard time getting formal education. His name was Chris Mburu.

Mburu enrolled at Mihahato Primary School in 1973 and sat his Certificate of Primary Education examination there in 1979.

Ms Back even bought him shoes, a luxury for a child from such a background.

Mburu joined Queen of Apostles Seminary School in 1980 and sat his O-Level test in 1983.

All the while, Ms Back paid his fees.

He would later join the University of Nairobi in 1987 to study law. Mburu graduated in 1990.

He was at Havard School of Law from for his master’s degree from 1992 to 1993.

Mr Mburu is now the head of the United Nations mission in Congo Brazzaville.

He was appointed to that position – officially known as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Congo – in January last year by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The human rights lawyer has worked for the global organisation since 2000.

Mr Mburu launched an initiative to help bright but needy student acquire education as soon as he was hired by the UN.

He named it the Hilde Back Education Fund in honour of the woman who made him who he was. That was in 2001.

At the time, Mr Mburu had lost contact with Ms Back.

They had been in touch during the years she paid his primary and secondary school fees.

Fan of theatre

Ms Back would even send him Christmas presents.

Mr Mburu was relentless in his efforts to re-establish the connection with his mentor.

He contacted the Swedish embassy in Nairobi.

“The ambassador took interest in my story,” Mr Mburu told the Sunday Nation last week.

With correspondence re-established, the lawyer was eager to see the woman who had played a great role in shaping his life.

He bought an air ticket in 2002. Days later, Mr Mburu was at the arrival section of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, with a poster reading “Hilde Back”.

It was an emotional moment when the 80-year-old stepped out of the plane to meet him.

“It is a meeting I will never forget. Here was a woman who had helped me much but we had never set eyes on each other,” the lawyer said.

Mr Mburu and Ms Back became very close after that visit. He even started flying to Sweden to see her.

“I visited her almost every year during her birthday on October 3. She lived in a small Swedish town called Vasteras,” Mr Mburu added.

Their story caught the attention of movie director Jennifer Arnold who shot an 88-minute documentary “A Small Act”.

It is rated 7.4/10 on IMDb and was nominated for the 2011 Emmy Awards in the best documentary category.

Ms Back also sponsored children from other parts of the world, including Asia.

“I consider myself lucky because I was the only one in Kenya she paid fees for,” he said.

Sadly, the story of Mr Mburu and Ms Hilde entered another chapter when the former teacher died aged 98 on January 12.

An obituary in a Swedish paper said after settling in the country, Ms Back studied to become a kindergarten teacher.

“Later, when she taught drama at a college for pre-school teachers, Ms Back joined a project in which teachers supported children in Kenya,” the obituary read.

“Ms Back sent a small sum to a boy every month so that he could attend school. She exchanged letters with the boy.”

It added that Ms Back was a fan of theatre and championed the literary genre. She never had a family.