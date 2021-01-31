Hilde Back
Pool | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

She fled the Nazis and lived to help the poor

By  Elvis Ondieki

We would not be bringing you this story had a 16-year-old girl been denied permission to enter Sweden from Germany when Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime were carrying out the Final Solution – a diabolic mission to exterminate Jews. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.