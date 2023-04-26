Shakahola death toll hits 95 as five more bodies of children exhumed

Five more bodies have been found in Shakahola village in Kilifi County on wednesday bringing the total number of those exhumed since Friday, April 21, to 95.

Coast regional coordinator Rhoda Onyancha confirmed that five more bodies of children were exhumed near cult leader Paul Mackenzie's homestead in the forest.

And Wednesday morning, police barred members of the press from going into the Shakahola forest.

The 800-acre land is allegedly owned by cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who has been urging his followers to fast to death with the promise that they will meet Jesus.

And on Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki indicated that what happened at Mackenzie’s church was ‘the tip of the iceberg’.