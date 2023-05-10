Shakahola cult: 579 people linked to Mackenzie reported missing, death toll hits 145
Eleven bodies exhumed and one collected from Shakahola Forest land linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie on Wednesday.
Coast Regional Commander Rhoda Onyancha confirmed that the death toll stands at 145.
She said that 579 people linked to the cult leader have been reported missing while 14 people have been reunited with their families.
Also read: 'I got A- in KCSE, but my mother, a Mackenzie follower, disapproved my university education'
More follows...