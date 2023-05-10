Shakahola cult: 579 people linked to Mackenzie reported missing, death toll hits 145

Rhoda Onyancha

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha addressing the press at Shakahola Forest on May 10, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Nation Correspondent

Eleven bodies exhumed and one collected from Shakahola Forest land linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie on Wednesday.

Coast Regional Commander Rhoda Onyancha confirmed that the death toll stands at 145.

She said that 579 people linked to the cult leader have been  reported missing while 14 people have been reunited with their families.

