Shakahola cult: 24 more postmortems done, 11 remaining

Shakahola

Malindi District Hospital morgue attendants receive bodies exhumed from mass graves in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, on April 27, 2023.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Postmortems were conducted on 24 bodies exhumed from mass graves in Shakahola village, Kilifi County, as part of the ongoing investigation into cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor gave this update, saying 11 out of the total of 110 bodies awaited postmortems on Friday.

He said most of the 24 bodies were severely decomposed and had signs of starvation, same as those examined over the last few days.

