Sh60m bounty: Matiang'i mum on who gets money after Kamiti escapees captured

Kenyans who offered information that led to the capture of the three terror convicts who escaped Kamiti Maximum Security prison may have to wait longer to know if they will bag the Sh60 million reward promised by authorities.

Moments after the trio’s dramatic return to prison on Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i strongly declined to be drawn into the discussion after queries from a journalist.

“No! no! no! We are not going there. Let us not be speculative about this. We are going to work on this as meticulously as my colleague has said,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He was speaking at Kamiti prison after the convicts - Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga alias Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo alias Yusuf - were airlifted to jail shortly after capture.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, who had accompanied the CS to Kamiti, credited the capture of the trio to Kenyans who had volunteered information.

“I want to take this opportunity and thank Kenyans for the information they have shared which has led to this success and I appeal that in the same spirit we keep vigil, stay alert and share what is of security importance with the police,” said Mutyambai.

The three terror convicts who escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after they were arrested in Kitui County on November 18, 2021.

He said the terrorists were found deep in the bush along the Mwingi-Tana River border.

“Our assessment is that they were moving towards Garissa and maybe finally to cross into Somalia,” said the police boss.

On social media, many Kenyans are already speculating about who should take home the bounty.

