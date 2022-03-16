Sh500,000 fine for Mutyambai for defying Senate

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai will have to dig deep into his pockets to pay a Sh500,000 fine to the Senate for perennially defying invitations and summonses from one of its committees.

The Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, yesterday slapped the police chief with the fine with a dire warning that he risks being jailed if he does not honour the summons.

"We are not going to stop at the fine. Mr Mutyambai must appear before this committee in accordance with the summons already issued," said Mr Kajwang’ during a sitting of the committee yesterday.

The police chief had triggered a rumpus in the committee when he failed for the third time to show up to explain the role his officers played in facilitating the evictions of tenants from houses in Pumwani and Eastleigh. These were allegedly presided over by the police and officers from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The committee is investigating alleged land grabbing in Pumwani, Nairobi, where residents accused the police of facilitating the grabbing.

The sanctuaries of three different churches were demolished, with the congregants telling the committee that police and NMS officers played a role.

Demolitions supervised police

Witnesses who appeared before the committee claimed the demolitions, supervised by the police in the dead of night, were preceded by police officers touring the land, and erecting signs that indicated the National Police Service owned the land. Soon after the Eastleigh police issued an eviction notice.

Article 125 of the Constitution grants parliamentary committees powers similar to those of the High Court to summon public officers while the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Committee mandates lawmakers to order the arrests of witnesses who fail to honour summonses and in some cases impose fines.

The committee had issued several summonses to Mr Mutyambai with a demand to appear and explain the role of the police in land grabbing.

He did not show up, prompting the lawmakers to invoke the law.