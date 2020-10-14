News

Prime

Sh30bn Itare dam now no more than a grazing field

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last December, the DCI launched an inquiry into the scandal and summoned several former board members of Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.
  • Also summoned were top government officials in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation over alleged corruption in the project.
  • Angry residents who leased some of their land to the company to set up temporary working stations now want the insolvent company to remove its machinery.

The messy story of the stalled Sh30 billion Itare dam is well illustrated by the torn Kenyan flag flying at the abandoned construction site in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County.   

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME School’s classrooms full with only half the expected pupils

  2. Court drops case against priest accused of spreading Covid-19

  3. 602 test positive for Covid-19

  4. Zambia opposition leader jailed for forgery

  5. Court allows Waluke to amend his appeal in graft case

In the headlines