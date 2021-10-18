Kiraitu Murungi
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Sh273 million, the price tag for Kiraitu Murungi’s new party

By  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • New party officials accuse former owners of demanding for astronomical amounts.
  • Former RBK officials have demanded the amount as compensation for surrendering it. 

The fight for the control of Restore and Build Kenya (RBK) has offered a glimpse into the huge payouts by bigwigs to acquire a political party. 

