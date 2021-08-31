Appeal for Baby Ayah's lifesaving drug hits Sh240m target

It has been a journey for the family of 19-month-old baby Ayah, and after 33 weeks, they can now breathe a sigh of relief after attaining their goal of raising a whooping Sh240 million to treat her rare disease.

The only way to find such a sum was to publish baby Ayah Lundt’s face on social media in a fundraising campaign that united people of different races from across the globe, who donated the millions that were needed.

At 10 months old, little Ayah, as she is popular known, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic disease found in one in 10,000 children born worldwide.

Kathure Mithika, a Kenyan mother living in Denmark, took it upon herself to find ways to raise the money and in January, the family launched on different platforms a fundraiser for the drug and treatment abroad. The campaign has now raised the Sh240 million needed.

The race to get the funds spanned continents.

Kathure is from Kenya while her husband, Frank Lundt, is Danish. Friends and well-wishers from their respective countries have helped by organising fundraisers.

Sleepless nights

“After 33 weeks of sleepless nights and tears, we are here!!! We want to thank God for bringing us this far, for blessing us immensely even when we fall short of His glory, for guiding us and getting us here. For health and wealth,” that was the good news shared to everyone by the family.

In an interview with the Nation from Denmark, in May Kathure said that to help raise the funds, they launched a social media campaign called Friends of Little Ayah, where videos of her progress are shared. They also created numerous platforms for donations, including GoFundMe and an M-Pesa till number.

“We have written to many organisations but haven’t got help because most organisations do not help individuals but only larger groups. While the journey is hard, we are overwhelmed by people’s kindness, they have come out to help us from all over the world,” she said then.

Ayah’s progress

On social media platforms, they shared Ayah’s progress almost every day.

“To our family and friends… You were the very first to know, we requested for your support, and you went all out for us, you fought for Ayah like your own, even when the world didn't know about SMA or couldn’t fathom a single treatment could cost millions of dollars!!...Thank you for standing with us and helping us create a network and a community!,” the latest update on Tuesday read.

“You went ahead and formed Ayah support groups in Kenya, Denmark, all over Europe, and the US. Then most of you transitioned to Keyboard warriors who have been the true definition of resilience and support. Thank you for the endless meetings, strategizing, researching, tagging/dm’ing/posting, that helped us reach and connect to influential people and made Ayah's story reach more kind souls around the globe. God bless you.”

The disease, if left untreated, kills nerve cells, wastes infant's muscle, and makes swallowing and breathing difficult. As their muscles get worse, infants suffering from SMA develop finger tremors and a curved spine.

They can’t stand or walk on their own and most importantly, they cannot survive past childhood due to respiratory failure.

The family started noticing changes in Ayah when she suddenly could not lift her head while lying down, sit on her own, or clap as she previously did.

World’s most expensive drug

The drug used for the treatment of SMA is Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy. At Sh240 million a dose, it is known as the “world's most expensive drug”.

Ayah's parents are raising money to get her treated in the United States, where Zolgensma was approved in 2019 for use on children under two.

There are three drugs in the market for SMA, all of which are new. Of the three, only Zolgensma has shown the best results since it is replacing the lost or missing gene.

“Of the three treatments, only Spinraza has been approved in Denmark where they live and Ayah has got four doses so far. However, after discussing with neurologists, doctors and family, we have been advised that Zolgensma will be optimal for her,” said her mother.

Ayah will in the coming days go to the Boston Children's Hospital for treatment.

The family thanked everyone who donated their skills, time, and money to make sure that the Ayah Mithika Lundt Foundation is what it is today

“And most of all, to you our dear donors, we did it, all because of you!! We wish we could thank you in person, for every shilling, or dollar that you offered for our child to be treated, for every prayer, kind thought and moral support you gave. You made the impossible possible! Thank you for being Ayah's angels. None of this would have been possible without your incredible outpouring generosity and support! You have shown us the true meaning of a community.”