Appeal for Baby Ayah's lifesaving drug hits Sh240m target

Baby Ayah Lundt

Baby Ayah Lundt who requires treatment for a rare disease. An appeal for funds to buy a life-saving drug has hit the targeted Sh240 million

Photo credit: File

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

It has been a journey for the family of 19-month-old baby Ayah, and after 33 weeks, they can now breathe a sigh of relief after attaining their goal of raising a whooping Sh240 million to treat her rare disease.

