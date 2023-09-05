Sh1bn land belongs to Gidjoy Company, ex-NLC boss Abigael Mukolwe tells court

Former National Land Commission vice chairperson Abigael Mbagaya Mukolwe has told a Milimani court that a disputed parcel of land in Nairobi's Donholm estate worth about Sh1 billion belongs to an investment company.

Testifying in a case where officials of a self-help group are facing fraud charges over the land, Ms Mukolwe said the land belonged to Gidjoy Investment Ltd.

While being cross-examined by defence lawyer George Gilbert, Mukolwe told Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the land was registered under the investment firm.

The former NLC vice-chairperson was testifying in a case in which four Sowesava self-help group officials are charged with conspiring to defraud Gidjoy Investment of an 11.8-acre plot of land in Donholm.

The four are Patrobas Awino, a former Kayole chief Alexander Hoops, Peter Gitau Muiruri and Peter Njoroge Kanika.

"I remember receiving some documents during the NLC hearings in 2016, before we were stopped by the court. What I know is that the land belongs to Gidjoy Investment," she said.

Asked if she knew for a fact whether the land in question belonged to the investment firm, which is the complainant in the criminal case, she said the land in question belonged to Gidjoy, according to documents submitted to the commission.

Ms Mukolwe, who was also the chairperson of the Commission's Grants Review Committee, further revealed that the NLC had received a complaint from the Nairobi County government to verify the legality and propriety of the land in question as it was public land.

She added that the commission, through the committee, invited the parties to appear before it on January 14, 2016 to make their presentation on how they acquired the land.

Ms Mukolwe said the commission heard from Gidjoy Investments, Nairobi County government, Sowesava self-help group and other groups.

The former NLC vice chairperson told the court that she later learnt that her former boss and chairman, Mohammed Swazuri, had made a decision on the land through a gazette notification dated November 18, 2018.

"When it was brought to my attention that the chairman had gazetted the determination despite the fact that the matter was actively before the court and the commission could be charged with contempt. I proceeded to reverse the illegal decision of the chairman and stated the correct position of the commission that the matter was in court," she said.

She further said there was another gazette notice dated February 15, 2019, which revoked the earlier notice.

The four officials are accused of conspiring to defraud the said company of the said property by pretending that they had a genuine title deed issued and signed by Rosemary Anyango Ngong'a, a land registrar.

They allegedly committed the offence on or about November 28, 2001 jointly with others not before the court.

The land was previously in separate blocks and was later amalgamated.

The four are also accused of making a false letter of allotment and a lease certificate with intent to defraud.