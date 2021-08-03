Mv.Doria
Sh16m debt stalls Indian Ocean fishing vessel surveillance

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

For the past eight months, the government has been unable to monitor and intercept foreign vessels fishing in its territorial waters in the Indian Ocean, after failing to pay Sh16 million in subscription fees for surveillance.

