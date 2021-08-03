Sh16m debt stalls Indian Ocean fishing vessel surveillance

For the past eight months, the government has been unable to monitor and intercept foreign vessels fishing in its territorial waters in the Indian Ocean, after failing to pay Sh16 million in subscription fees for surveillance.

The Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) programme was operated by Collecte Localisation Satellites, a French company that has been providing satellite data to Kenya for years.

Collecte Localisation Satellites (CLS) says it is a pioneer provider of monitoring and surveillance solutions. It says on its website that it is an exclusive provider of Argos environmental data.

CLS works in sustainable fisheries management, environmental monitoring, maritime surveillance, fleet management and energy and mining. It processes environmental data and positions from 80,000 beacons per month, and ocean and inland waters observations. It also monitors land and sea activities by satellite.

But because of a financial crunch at the Fisheries, Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Centre at the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) in Mombasa, Kenya cannot monitor its waters in the exclusive economic zone, leaving its resources to exploitation by foreigners.

“The VMS is not operational because of (an unpaid) Sh16 million subscription fee for maintenance,” revealed the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture.

But committee chairperson Silas Tiren said it will ensure money is provided to the centre for the crucial monitoring.

Lack of funds

Kenya has only one vessel, the MV Doria, used by KCGS for monitoring the country’s territory along the Indian Ocean. It was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa in 2018.

Kenya has been monitoring its waters using VMS and the Doria, as well as with assistance from other countries. But with the system failing and a lack of funds to operate the Doria, the country relies on other countries for the monitoring.

Kenya needs Sh1 million a day to operate the Doria.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir said lawmakers were informed by fisheries officials at the centre that the system had not been operational since November last year.

Kenya Coast Guard Service officers during the launch of their patrol vessel Mv.Doria by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Liwatoni jetty on November 19, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“Kenya is now relying on neighbouring countries like Seychelles to relay data on the surveillance and monitoring. They said they were not allocated any funds. The MV Doria is expensive. It costs Sh1 million a day to move the ship. So we only rely on foreign countries,” said Mr Nassir, who raised concerns about the matter because his sub-county has many fishermen.

He advised the agencies to collaborate with the Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Maritime Authority and other government institutions to monitor Kenyan waters.

Protect farmers

Mr Tiren said MPs visited the facility to ascertain whether the system was monitoring all vessels in Kenyan territorial waters.

“That is why we are raising concerns (that) they are facing financial challenges yet we have been allocating funds. We want all vessels to be monitored whether licensed or unlicensed,” insisted Mr Tiren, who met officials at the Fisheries, Monitoring, Control and Surveillance Centre.

The committee and officials from the State department for fisheries is on a five-day fact-finding mission in the Coast region. The lawmakers said they will protect farmers and fisherfolk.

“We are here on oversight, to look into the loopholes and improve on the challenges. We have very good laws managing the fisheries industry, we will enforce the regulations,” Mr Tiren said.

“We want to know our capacity to survey within our territory. But our monitoring is challenged. This is very bad. Treasury must provide funds to ensure we monitor our waters.”

A member of the committee, John Mutunga (Tigani West), said the committee learned that the monitoring equipment is out of service due to a lack of regular payments.

The committee promised to ensure funds are allocated for the monitoring of Kenya’s territorial waters.

Surveillance mechanism

“The laboratory also requires a lot of reagents which need to be bought. This is a serious facility yet it is not giving the country the service that it was intended,” Dr Mutunga said.

But though the system was down, he said, there is some surveillance mechanism.

“This is through collaborative efforts between different institutions like the Kenya Maritime Authority which relay information of any strange vessel within our territory,” he said.

Once KMA officials notice a strange vessel in Kenya’s territory, they alert different agencies charged with protecting Kenya’s waters.

“The vessels must declare their intentions. If it’s a fishing vessel they are required to pay a licensing fee and surrender a third of their catch to Kenya,” he said.

Without surveillance, the committee warned, Kenya might be losing its fish to foreign trawlers.

“But different countries are collaborating on international monitoring and when the vessels cross the borders they alert Kenya. This assists the country in knowing when there is an invasion of such vessels,” he said.

The lawmakers said they did not know the number of vessels licensed to fish in Kenya’s waters.