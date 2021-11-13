Gym
| Unsplash

News

Prime

Sh10m Kenya Airports Authority gym equipment lay idle for years

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Gym equipment bought for the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) with Sh10 million in taxpayers’ money lay idle for three years, a parliamentary committee heard yesterday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.