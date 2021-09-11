SGR, Covid-19 leave landlords in Mombasa with empty buildings

TSS Tower

TSS Tower at the heart of Mombasa and, below, Electricity House along Nkurumah Road with signs showing they have vacant space. Many commercial buildings in the coastal city have lost tenants due to the hard economic times.

Photo credit: WAchira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Prime commercial buildings that were fetching high rent in Mombasa City centre have become empty as tenants vacate due to lack of business resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and change of business model at the Port of Mombasa.

