Several injured in Nairobi Expressway accident at Mlolongo Toll Station

Several people were injured in a Saturday night accident at the Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo Toll Station.

Confirming the crash, the first major accident to be registered on the new highway, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the accident was caused by a motorist who was driving at high speed while approaching the exit.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared at the exit,” a statement shared by KeNHA reads in part.

Road accident at Nairobi Expressway's Mlolongo Toll Station. Photo credit: Courtesy | KeNHA

The vehicle knocked one of the toll booths injuring a toll attendant as well as other motorists. According to KeNHA, the injured were rushed to hospital and are “responding to treatment.”

The affected exit has subsequently been closed.

Multiple accidents at Nairobi Expressway, Mlolongo toll station