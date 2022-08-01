Seven people burnt beyond recognition in Turkana arson attack

Seven people were Sunday night burnt to death in Napeitom village in Turkana East Sub County by suspected bandits from neighboring Baringo County.

Turkana County Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi confirmed that five people were burnt beyond recognition in the incident where several houses were also reduced to ashes.

Mr Ndanyi said the bandits raided the village in the wee hours of the night and fled to neighboring Tiaty Sub County after the attack.



"We are coordinating with our counterparts from Baringo County to follow up with the bandits who are still at large," the police boss said.

He said preliminary investigations indicated a case of arson attack.

Tension remains high in Napeitom village following the incident.

Turkana leaders led by Loima MP Jeremiah Lomorukai and Senate Seat candidate Jane Apetet condemned the incident, calling on the government to conduct a security operation to weed out bandits from Tiaty.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed said the arsonists who were on a banditry mission decided to set the houses on fire as locals slept, after missing to locate livestock to steal.

Fierce shoot-out

“It was by luck that police officers from the nearby Naipetom post were alert and responded immediately and engaged the attackers in a fierce shoot-out. This prevented a massacre and saved two other people before rushing them to Lokori hospital,” he said.

The regional boss said a multi-agency team of officers were mobilised and have been engaging the attackers who fled to Baringo County.

“We still in pursuit of the attackers and active shoot out is still there. As security officers we are resolute in neutralizing the attackers,” he said.

Local leaders claimed that the attacks are funded by politicians who want to forcefully evict locals from border villages.

Ms Apetet said Napeitom/Kapedo ward locals are tired of crying every day because of attacks.

"It is no longer cattle theft. The bandits have now resorted to mercilessly kill even innocent women and children like animals as there are no livestock stolen. The government needs to assure us of peace and security," she said.

She said it was time for border residents to be protected by all means.

Mr Lomorukai termed it sad that Kenyans were being killed in their own country by known bandits who have hideouts in Tiaty.

"Border villages have vulnerable women and children, most of who are widows and orphans after breadwinners were killed and livestock driven away. The sustained raids are enough evidence for the Ministry of Interior to urgently conduct a well-coordinated security operation to eliminate militia group," he said.

He said it was unconstitutional for bandits to continue killing and maiming innocent Kenyans under the watch of local administration.

Kapedo/Napeitom MCA candidate Bonventure Emathe proposed establishment of permanent security camps at strategic banditry prone villages, with enough security personnel to tackle bandits.

Ensure dialogue

"The Ministry of Interior should also ensure dialogue and advance peace talks between warrying communities to ensure homegrown solutions to current animosity," Mr Emathe said.

Mr Mohamed also said a gang of bandits that killed a police officer along Lodwar-Kitale at Kaputir was killed on Monday afternoon.

“The bandits were riding in two motorbikes along the Kitale-Lodwar highway and when they saw police officers on patrol they began firing. A resultant gun exchange led to the killing of four bandits while others fled away,” said the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

He said an AK47 assault rifle was recovered with an assortment of ammunition, as well as the motorbike.