Seven judges to hear appeal against BBI judgment

Seven Judges will hear the appeal challenging the High Court decision that declared the BBI process null and void.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Seven judges will hear and determine the appeal filed against a recent High Court judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

