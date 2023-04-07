Sentencing date set for fiance of Kenyan woman missing in US

The sentencing date of the fiancé of Ms Irene Gakwa, a Kenyan woman who went missing in the USA, has been scheduled for June 14.

Mr Nathan Hightman, 39, already pleaded guilty to three felony charges on March 28 and was jailed, pending sentencing by Campbell County District Court Judge James Michael Causey.

The suspect pleaded guilty to illegally accessing Ms Gakwa’s bank account and withdrawing more than Sh340,000, as well as deleting her Gmail account.

“As a result of his plea, Hightman’s Sh1,000,000 cash bond was revoked. He is currently being housed in the general population at the Campbell County Detention Center, according to Matthew Centner, the jail’s administrative assistant,” USA based Wyoming Truth reported on April 6.

Ms Gakwa disappeared in February 2022. Her family reported her missing on March 20, 2022.

More on this: Mystery of the Kenyan woman who vanished without a trace in the US

Also read: How online love ended in agony for Kenyan woman in US

A few days following Ms Gakwa’s disappearance, after she went silent, her boyfriend was captured withdrawing cash from her bank accounts.

Police consider Mr Hightman a “person of interest” in the woman’s disappearance but he has, however, maintained that Ms Gakwa left after their relationship failed to work out.

Last week, District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey accepted the suspect’s pleas and dismissed an additional count of theft and crimes against intellectual property, per the plea negotiations, international media reported on Tuesday.

The jailbird pleaded guilty to only one count of felony theft after transferring Sh270,000 from Ms Gakwa’s checking account into his Zelle account. This happened between March 1 and March 19, 2022, as per an affidavit filed in court.

Mr Hightman also admitted to unlawful use of two of Ms Gakwa’s credit cards for 16 separate transactions totalling Sh323,065, including purchasing a shovel, boots and a pair of pants from Walmart, court documents state.

Both felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of no more than Sh1,000,000, or both.

“Hightman entered into a cold plea, according to Campbell County Attorney Nathan Henkes. This means there’s no sentencing recommendation by either the state or the defense, and each party can argue whatever sentence they see fit,” The Wyoming Truth reported.

As part of his plea, Mr Hightman will be required to pay restitution for the full value of money stolen from Ms Gakwa.

Investigations to trace Ms Gakwa are ongoing, with officers drawn from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) also investigating the matter.