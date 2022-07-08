Senior police officers march in city streets to call for peaceful polls

Senior police officers from Nairobi’s Central Police Division on Friday engaged in a peace march within the Central Business District calling for a peaceful election.

The officers asked Kenyans to observe peace during the campaigns, election, and after the electioneering period.

The senior officers were led by the Central OCPD Mr David Bariu Mburukua and Central DCIO Mr Jason Mworia also took part in the street peace march to call for cohesion ahead of the general election.

Mr Mburukua called on Nairobi city residents to maintain peace during campaigns in the run-up to the August polls.

The street peace march was organised by members of the Kenyan Special Olympics team.

“We are asking members of the public to observe peace during and after the election,” Mr Mburukua said.

Also, the officers urged the political leaders who are seeking various elective seats to accept the outcome of the election, whether they will win or lose.

“We don’t want to be on the streets with teargas and firearms. We want after the election we go back to our normal business or maintaining peace and order,” he added.

Recalled to duties

Their call comes 31 days before Kenyans elect their leaders.

The campaigns have been intensified by the four presidential candidates across the country, each expressing confidence in being picked as the fifth president.

Ahead of the poll, the National Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has assured Kenyans that there will be enough security across the country.

He said that the police officers who were on leave have so far been recalled to duties.

Also, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has severally reiterated that there will be a peaceful election since the ministry has put in place enough measures to protect Kenyans.