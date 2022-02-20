Senior government official refuses to provide for son

A senior government administrative official from the Rift Valley could soon get in trouble after failing to provide for a child he sired with a woman from Kisumu County four years ago. Our mole says attempts by the child’s mother to reach him have borne no fruit as he has refused to pick calls and doesn’t respond to messages.

He has since blocked her calls and all other channels including WhatsApp since she delivered. He has also refused to pay school fees for his young son despite promising to provide for him. The woman is now planning to expose him soon and seek help from the courts after running out of patience.

Taxman threatens lawyer’s dreams

A top, vocal lawyer with political ambitions is in trouble with the taxman. The controversial learned friend recently learnt the hard way when a huge tax demand he had been ignoring returned to haunt him. He has spent the last few weeks trying to argue his case with the case authorities as he fears he could be denied a compliance certificate that would automatically bar him from contesting in the party primaries that start in April and ultimately the August elections.

Official kicked out after minister quits

A senior official at a parastatal found himself out of his job moments after the CS in the mother ministry resigned to contest the August poll. The man, who had occupied the job outside the terms of his contract, was forced out immediately the CS exited as power struggles hit the Ministry as a result of the power vacuum. The man had served as the chair of the board and had served out his terms but was not willing to leave. A day after the CS resigned, the board summoned a special meeting and shoved out the man, who has been complaining to everyone who cares to listen.

Candidate in trouble over promise

Two frontrunners in gubernatorial race of two of the counties in the North Rift region are on the spot after they promised some of the financiers slots in their Cabinet. One of them was recorded and clips leaked in what is turning out to be a major scandal as the two seek the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Estate officials turn off City Hall water

A welfare association is on the spot for colluding with some elements at city hall to deny residents clean water creating a perfect condition for waterborne diseases. Through their dirty scheme , the clique ensures the weekly water ration that residents are entitled to is not available so that the owners of water bowsers, a majority of whom are employees at city hall, can sell the vital commodity. While the landlords are supplied with clean city council water by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) bowsers, the residents are left at the mercy of borehole water that is usually hawked by private bowsers.