Senators summon Balala, Keter after electrocution of giraffes

Kenya senate

The Senate during a past session.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Senate has summoned Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and his Energy counterpart Charles Keter over last weekend's electrocution of three giraffes at the Soysambu conservancy in Nakuru County.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Sex scandal involving VP rocks Zimbabwe

  2. Covid-19 claims eight more lives

  3. Why we did it: The Kenyan women who joined Al-Shabaab

  4. ODM extends presidential ticket application deadline

  5. PRIME Secrets of MCAs BBI vote

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.