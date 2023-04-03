Senators reignite push for civic education rollout in counties

Senators have re-ignited the push for the compulsory rollout of civic education programmes in counties, to enhance good governance.

The MPs complained that although civic education is a critical component of governance, it has been ignored by county governments and is yet to be implemented 10 years into devolution.

Consequently, they want governors to establish civic education units in counties immediately after a national design and framework is put in place.

Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, who is leading the push, said civic education is a requirement in law, which she said is clear on implementation of such a programme. She cited Section 100 of the County Governments Act 2012 as read with Article 33 of the Constitution.

The section states that each county shall implement an appropriate civic education programme and establish a civic education unit.

This should happen after the establishment of a national design and framework of civic education, taking into account the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on the right to access to information and the freedom of expression.

Further, Section 101 calls for county legislation to provide the requisite institutional framework for facilitating and implementing civic education programmes.

Senator Okenyuri said they will push for the national government to come up with the much-needed design and framework which counties will then be compelled to implement.

She said the process should not be confused with public participation as it is only a precursor.

“Civic education is anchored in law yet no one has bothered to implement it since devolution came into place. The Senate has not pushed for its implementation as people think it is the role of civil organisations,” said Ms Okenyuri.

“It is not easy to mislead an informed citizenry. Civic education will provide a continual and systemic engagement between the county government and the people, enlightening the latter on how county governments are run and their role in the dispensation,” she added.

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei said it is necessary to have an informed citizenry that can put their government in check, which he said will only be possible through civic education programmes.

“Civic education mandates or obligates the residents of each county in this country to understand and appreciate self-governance," said Mr Sigei. "Self-governance can only be understood when the public knows their obligations and of those whom they have put in office in terms of the leadership."

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor said civic education will make the people aware of their rights, besides being a way to pass knowledge and empower the society.

Mr Murgor said county governments should therefore train and educate the people on their counties’ affairs and what powers they have with regard to public participation.

“My community, the Pokots, are largely illiterate. When it comes to empowerment and information about their rights, they are not aware of anything, so civic education is key to empowering them and making them aware of their rights,” he said.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda said civic education is a continuous process of acquiring information and experience, mostly as far as good governance is concerned.

Ms Mutinda argued that it should not be a privilege but a right that should be offered at county level.

“It is high time civic education is implemented as Senator Okenyuri is requesting. Information is power," she said.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana complained that due to the lack of civic education, politicians are misleading the people along tribal lines, and even making good governance irrelevant.

"Some semblance of civic education in this country is carried out towards the elections in a warped manner towards supporting or opposing government," he said.

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi tasked the Senate committee on Justice and Legal Affairs with establishing reasons for delays in establishing civic education programmes in counties, contrary to the law.

Mr Murungi challenged Ms Okenyuri to come up with a Bill to entrench civic education in counties into the law.

“I know we have that challenge of people getting the right information. The media and social media are misleading the people,” he said.