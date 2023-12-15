Senators now want DCI to verify Seroney widow’s identity

A Senate committee has tasked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to open an inquiry into the identity of Zipporah C. K. Seroney, the widow of Jean Marie Seroney, 40 years after his demise.

The committee cited “questions about her person and character” that came out during recent hearings on a petition she had lodged with it.

The Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee has given the DCI three months to report back “on whether it is true that Zipporah’s real name is Leah Chepkirui” as alleged during the hearings.

In her petition, Ms Seroney alleged mistreatment, harassment, property loss, and human rights violations meted on the family of the late Seroney. She wants the committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the unlawful arrest and detention of Seroney without trial and make recommendations to have his family compensated.

Seroney, who represented different constituencies, including Nandi and Tinderet, from 1961 to 1975 died in 1983. He also served as a National Assembly Deputy Speaker.

In the petition, Ms Seroney asked the senators to also investigate why various court orders issued to the family on property disputes had not been honoured, and also consider recognising the former MP as a national hero.

According to the committee report tabled before the Senate last Thursday, the petitioner made various allegations and claims which were unsubstantiated or intended to mislead it.

“This included claiming compensation for the human rights violations meted on the family of the late Hon. Seroney, without disclosing to the committee that the matter had already been considered by the courts and compensation paid to the family,” it states.

It also took issue with claims that financial institutions wanted to dispossess them of their land, without disclosing that negotiations with the institutions had been going on and agreements reached on payment of concessionary amounts after which the titles would be discharged to her.

The committee chaired by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei wants DCI to establish whether it is true that “Leah Chepkirui’ changed her name to Zipporah C. K. Seroney, allegedly to enable her to acquire properties of the late Seroney”.

“Regarding the questions raised on the person and character of the petitioner, the committee recommends that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations opens an inquiry into the identity of Ms Zipporah C. K. Seroney to determine whether it is true that she was married to one Michael Kirui and could not therefore enter another marriage to the late Hon Jean Marie Seroney,” the report states.

Among others, Ms Seroney has been fighting for some 1,500 acres of land at the Kapkures farm in Nandi County. In her petition, she sought to recover the land from Kapkures Farmers Company.

The Senate committee, however, said it established that the land was lawfully sold by National Bank of Kenya to Kipkures Farmers Company, and recommended that the members of firm liaise with the bank and Chief Land Registrar to ensure that appropriate documents are deposited at the registry to facilitate regularisation of the transfer.

During the Senate team’s hearings, it emerged that the county government of Nandi is in the process of developing various amenities including a mausoleum, a primary and a secondary school, a library, a vocational training centre, a dispensary and a social hall, and plans to hold an annual memorial in honour of Seroney.