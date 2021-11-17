Nick Mwendwa

A hand-cuffed Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa (centre) arrives at the Milimani Law Courts on November 15, 2021.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Senators, MPs fight over who should probe alleged graft at FKF

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

As a football caretaker committee settles down to work, a storm is brewing between the Senate and the National Assembly on who should investigate the rot at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.