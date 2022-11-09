Senator wants Media Council investigated over alleged misuse of public funds

A lawmaker now wants the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) investigated after claims of mismanagement of public funds.

In a request for a statement filed in the Senate yesterday, nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba wants the House committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) to report to the House.

While undertaking its investigations, Ms Orwoba wants the ICT committee to provide MCK’s audited financial statements covering the last three years when the alleged financial irregularities happened.

“The committee should shed light on allegations of mismanagement of the council’s funds and disclose irregularities, if any, giving the particulars of those complicit while stating disciplinary measures preferred against those found culpable,” Ms Orwaba’s statement to the House reads.

The Senate ICT committee is chaired by Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and has Ms Orwoba as its vice chairperson.

The nominated Senator also wants the committee to investigate reports of alleged diversion of resources at MCK, the country’s media regulator, including funds that had been earmarked for training journalists during the Covid-19 pandemic and the August 9 elections.

The deployment of the council funds and motor vehicles bought using public funds to the office of the MCK Chief Executive Officer is also a matter the ICT committee is required to investigate.

The motor vehicle the Senator is raising issues about is claimed to have been fueled and handed over to an individual, who is not an employee of MCK to use during the entire political campaign period ahead of the August elections.

“The ICT committee should table in this House board resolutions in regards to the training of journalists stating how strict the council has adhered to its training policy as well as investigate reports of nepotism in the recruitment of staff at the media regulator,” the nominated Senator said.

Ms Orwaba’s request for MCK's financial statement comes as questions have been raised over the expenditure of Sh1.5 billion meant to train journalists ahead of the August 9 elections.

Claims that the funds meant for the training were diverted for “other uses” have been rife.