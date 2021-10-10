Millicent Omanga
Nation Media Group

News

Prime

In search of ‘chip publicity’, Senator Omanga gets fried on social media 

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • On September 30, Ms Kwamboka shared photos of her selling chips in a spot she has been using since mid-last year.
  • Somehow, because of her dress that came across as short, she drew all manner of attention on Twitter.

Something is cooking at Bevalyne Kwamboka’s roadside chips business in Nairobi. The food cooking is popularly known as “chipo mwitu”, but this week it got a new ingredient and it became “chip publicity”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.