Senator Kindiki ordered to pay Sh2.2m for terminating pregnant staff

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Ms Mokaya joined Prof Kindiki's law firm, Kithure Kindiki & Associates, as a trainee in June 2015.
  • Upon being admitted to the Bar, she was retained by the firm in January 2016.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki is in a legal storm for sacking his pregnant employee upon her refusal to take unpaid three-month maternity leave. 

