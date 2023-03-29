Senator Edwin Sifuna quizzed by DCI, to appear in court next week

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been released on Sh50,000 cash bail and will appear in court next week over alleged unlawful assembly during the March 20 Maandamano Monday. He arrived at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Wednesday afternoon after being summoned to appear before detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit.

He had been summoned alongside Azimio Executive Committee Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya.

Mr Sifuna's lawyer Danstan Omari said his client is being investigated over alleged unlawful assembly and creating a disturbance outside KICC police station in Nairobi on March 20.

Mr Sifuna was then transferred to Kiambu Police Station and released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

"My client exercised the right to remain silent by invoking Article 49. Out of it, the police have said they will prefer charges of unlawful assembly and shall appear at the Kahawa court on April 5 to answer to the charges," said Mr Omari.

Mr Sifuna termed the charges as an attempt to intimidate Azimio leaders against participating in the planned demonstrations.

"When I came here, I was waiting to be told what serious crime I have committed, but I was shocked to learn that I am being investigated for unlawful assembly at my own office," he said.