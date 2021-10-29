Senator Anwar Loititip, shooting victim Joy Makena agree to settle matter of court

Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip at Nanyuki Law Courts in Laikipia County on October 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Joy Makena, the woman he is alleged to have shot in Nanyuki last Sunday, have agreed to settle the matter out of court.

