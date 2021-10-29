Senator Anwar Loititip, shooting victim Joy Makena agree to settle matter of court

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Joy Makena, the woman he is alleged to have shot in Nanyuki last Sunday, have agreed to settle the matter out of court.

According to the agreement seen by Nation.Africa, both parties had lodged complaints against each other at Nanyuki Police Station over the October 24shooting incident.

Also in the agreement dated October 28, Mr Loitiptip agreed to cater for Ms Makena’s medical expenses.

“We have reached an out of court settlement with the person I had complained against and I do not wish to further pursue any charges against the accused person. This agreement is entered into without undue influence, coercion or misrepresentation and is binding to the parties," read the document in part.

Police reports had earlier indicated that the matter was reported at Nanyuki Police Station at 2:20am.

It had been reported that the shooting occurred after a quarrel with Mr Anwar and that Ms Makena was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“The scene was processed and two spent cartridges of 9mm recovered from the scene. The firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition was recovered from his security detail named Manoah Omale," the report reads.

On Monday, Mr Loitiptip appeared before Nanyuki Resident Magistrate Vincent Masivo where he was accused of causing grievous harm and unlawful use of firearms.

Mr Masivo ordered that the Senator be released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 or a bond of Sh1 million. He, however, did not take a plea.