Security officers to permanently stay in bandit-hit areas after operation ends - Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has indicated that the government will maintain a permanent presence of security officers in bandit-prone counties even after the ongoing operation ends and security is restored.

Speaking while appearing before the the Senate’s National Cohesion committee on Thursday, Prof Kindiki says the government is keen to deal with the banditry menace once and for all regardless of the political price that will come with it.

"I am of the view that although this problem has been there for decades. It is our view that what has been happening lately in Northern Kenya in the counties is nothing short of terror and is an emergency," he said.