Section of Thika-Garissa Road to be closed for two months

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has said that a section of the Thika-Garissa Road will be closed for 77 days, starting Wednesday, January 19.

In a statement, Kenha Director-General Kungu Ndung’u said the nearly-three-month construction will end on April 5 with the authority saying that this will allow for the construction of a box culvert at Kathuluni River, Machakos County.

“KeNHA, in pursuant to the Traffic Act Cap. 403 Section 71, wishes to notify the general public that a section of Thika – Garissa (A3) Road will be closed due to the ongoing construction of a Box Culvert at (KM 56+000) Kathuluni River (Kwa Majini),” the statement read in part.

It advised motorists to expect disruption but they should accordingly use diversions that have already been set up.

A Box Culvert is a reinforced concrete structure used in civil engineering works, including; drainage and road works.

They are most commonly used as an alternative to drainage pipes where design constraints limit the amount of cover available, but are also used in the construction of a range of other assets including; pedestrian underpasses.